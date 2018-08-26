Jose Mourinho Insists He's Pleased With Players' Commitment Despite Admitting That 'Nobody is Happy'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is happy with his players' work and commitment and that they have to keep looking forward, despite admitting that 'nobody is happy' ahead of their clash with Spurs on Monday.

The Portuguese boss' words come after his side suffered a first defeat of the season in just their second game, losing out 3-2 to Brighton at the Amex, and face the tough task of bouncing back at an expecting Old Trafford against a Tottenham side who have won their first two matches.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

In an interview for MUTV (via the Sunday Express) ahead of the match, he said: "I think nobody is happy, obviously.

"But I have enough experience to know that in football you cannot look back for good results, for bad results and you have always to look to the next one. That's our life.

"So, I'm really happy with the work we did in the week, with the players' commitment and I look forward for the game."

Are you a #MUFC fan pining for 'The Fergie Days'?



This Manchester United supporter says there's now a "dour environment" surrounding the club under José Mourinho 👇#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/wqProdLEQd — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 25, 2018

Mourinho had been reportedly unhappy at the club's failure to sign a centre back in the summer transfer window, and while a win against Leicester calmed the tide of uncertainty somewhat, the defeat at Brighton sent it all rushing back, and the club once again seem to be facing a crisis.

But as far as the Brighton defeat in itself goes Mourinho blames uncharacteristic mistakes - and says they can't do the same against Spurs, adding: "Against Leicester we didn't make mistakes, we played well, we won. Against Brighton, we made mistakes, we paid for the mistakes and we lost.

Jose Mourinho stuck to plan to give United players two days off together rather than immediately dragging them in for extra training. Even after *that* Brighton defeat. Players had time to dwell on their awful performances after flying back to Manchester on Sunday night #mufc — Ciaran Kelly (@MENCKelly) August 25, 2018

"So, I think you look at football in a very pragmatic way, normally you get what you deserve, so if we want to win against a good team like Tottenham, we cannot make mistakes."