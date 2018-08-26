Mauricio Pochettino Set to Pick Hugo Lloris for Man Utd Game Despite Recent Arrest for Drink Driving

Mauricio Pochettino is set to pick Hugo Lloris for Tottenham's clash with Manchester United on Monday despite being arrested for drink driving, but could lose the captain's armband for the game.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was charged with the offence earlier in the week, to which he has since apologised, although there were question marks as to whether the Frenchman would play at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino is likely to stand by Lloris despite his recent brush with the law and select the World Cup winner for what is a huge game for both sides so early into the season.

While Lloris isn't expected to get dropped for the clash against the Red Devils, he could have the captain's armband taken off him for the match, with Harry Kane a possible alternative for captaincy duties.

Kane, like Lloris, captained his nation at the recent World Cup and has worn the armband on numerous occasions at club level. That could make him an ideal candidate should Pochettino relinquish Lloris of the captaincy, although a decision has yet to be made regarding the issue.

The former Lyon shot-stopper has become a key player for Spurs since arriving in north London in 2012, racking up 256 appearances for the club in all competitions, and was named as the club captain in 2015 by Pochettino.

Despite recent frustrations regarding delays to their new stadium and failure to sign any new players in the recent transfer window, Tottenham have made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning the first two games of the season.