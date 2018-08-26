Tottenham Made Contact With Manchester United This Summer in Bid to Offload 2 First Team Stars

Manchester United had no interest in either of Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose this summer, with Tottenham now said to be the main instigators in an attempt to offload the pair onto the Red Devils.

As revealed by the Mirror, United's only contact with the north London side over the potential signing of either of the pair came courtesy of a call from Spurs, whose offer to United to pursue their players was swiftly declined.

A number of reports had heavily linked United with a move for one of Alderweireld or Rose, although their advancing years was said to be the main factor in putting Jose Mourinho's side off a swoop.

A source close to Tottenham revealed: “There was never any interest from United in either Alderweireld or Rose. So it wasn’t a case of us refusing to sell either player to them — they never spoke to us.”

United were linked with a £45m move for the Belgium international Alderweireld, who is 29 years of age, although the club allegedly decided not to support Mourinho by pursuing the centre back due to his age.





Leicester's Harry Maguire was also rumoured to be a leading target, although the Foxes insisted their England international was not for sale at any price.

Similarly, the Red Devils' interest in Rose was ended for the same reasons at the end of last season, as the full back was approaching his 28th birthday at the time.

Instead, Mourinho was told to get the best out of his current £30m left back Luke Shaw by vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who seems to be putting his foot down when backing the former Real Madrid coach.

Woodward and Mourinho's disagreements have been well documented, with Woodward unwilling to sanction big money moves for players nearing the end of their peak years.

In Rose's case, the Englishman could still leave Spurs before Friday's transfer deadline, with Paris Saint-Germain interested. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be happy to let the player leave either on a permanent deal or on loan.