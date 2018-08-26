Unai Emery Acknowledges That Arsenal Still Have Many Things to Improve After First Win

Following Arsenal's first win of the season, Unai Emery has stated that his side still have things to improve despite the positivity of three points.

The Spanish coach witnessed his new set of players achieve their first competitive win of the season against fellow London club West Ham. Arsenal's defensive high line was once again exposed as the Hammers capitalised on their opponent's sloppy passing in the opening exchanges to great effect; taking the lead through Marko Arnautović.

Arsenal didn't admit defeat and managed to rally, coming from behind to claim three points to the delight of the home faithful. Nacho Monreal levelled before a major stroke of luck forced a West Ham own-goal from Issa Diop. Danny Welbeck sealed the deal in added time with his first of the season.





In the post-match press conference (quoted by the Daily Star) Emery said: "The three points were very important, today I saw good things, but also things to improve.





"It was very important for our supporters. After 1-0, the team was improving, the players, the substitute players made the difference. It was for that I am happy but there are things we must improve.

“More transition. For the second half we were speaking in the dressing room and to help more inside with two midfielders. We need the balance, in the first half we suffered more than we want.

“It is clear for us we need to improve. Also, the win gives the confidence for the players. The first half, we needed calm. The players, they show every supporter we want and can do the second half going forward with balance, and win the match.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We need this control with possession with the ball and also going forward with balance, which is important. Also, the win gives the confidence for the players.”

Emery's side will hope to build some momentum from their first win, as they travel to newly-promoted Cardiff City next Sunday.