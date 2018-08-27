Arsenal Fans Divided Over Superstar Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Future After Latest Absence

Arsenal fans on Twitter seem to be divided regarding the faith in superstar Mesut Ozil, after the former Germany international missed the Gunners' win over West Ham due to illness.

Last season, Ozil was accused of picking and choosing which games he wanted to play in under Arsene Wenger, in a season where he only started 24 out of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games.

And his latest absence from the Gunners' squad has prompted some Gunners fans to turn against the 29-year-old, with some suggesting that the north London club should move on without him.

He should be sold... I have been lenient with him until now... Too much baggage perhaps — Stan Shawn (@Soshiohigh) August 26, 2018

Hopefully he’s on his way out! — kyle (@_Sunurb) August 25, 2018

He is an expensive liability we can do without,we all still want a number 10 like Bergkamp but Ozil isn't it. — Jason Drennan (@jay7070) August 25, 2018

I don't know whether Mesut Ozil was ill or not at the weekend but I have to say he is one of my least favourite footballers to wear an Arsenal shirt - and I've been supporting the club for more than 60 years. — Vince Wright (@WrightVince) August 26, 2018

Other Arsenal fans, on the other hand, have jumped to the German's defence and still recognise Ozil as one of their more talented players in the squad...

Stop calling out @MesutOzil1088, today's comments seem very ill-informed and unnecessarily negative. Ozil is an extremely skillful player who can do wonders with the ball. As a fanbase we must back our star players and not turn on them based on baseless rumors. — Chandni Raghuraman (@chand1003) August 25, 2018

Ozil seemed to flourish under the tough love Mourinho dealt out at Madrid. Hopefully he will react similarly to Emery’s treatment. Bottom line, he has to become a more consistent performer — 🇺🇸⚽️🇮🇳 (@DesiGoonerMD) August 26, 2018

Just wanted to say to @MesutOzil1088 we love you and we hope you're OK x ❤️⚽😊 — Lucy (@Lucygooner) August 26, 2018

Bit of patience and manners with Ozil lads. Half the fan base only back him when it suits. He needs your support as do the entire team today. — Aido (@HandofEmery) August 25, 2018

Ozil will be hoping to recover from his suspected illness in time for Arsenal's next Premier League match against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.