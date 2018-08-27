Arsenal Fans Divided Over Superstar Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Future After Latest Absence

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Arsenal fans on Twitter seem to be divided regarding the faith in superstar Mesut Ozil, after the former Germany international missed the Gunners' win over West Ham due to illness.

Last season, Ozil was accused of picking and choosing which games he wanted to play in under Arsene Wenger, in a season where he only started 24 out of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games. 

And his latest absence from the Gunners' squad has prompted some Gunners fans to turn against the 29-year-old, with some suggesting that the north London club should move on without him.

Other Arsenal fans, on the other hand, have jumped to the German's defence and still recognise Ozil as one of their more talented players in the squad...

Ozil will be hoping to recover from his suspected illness in time for Arsenal's next Premier League match against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon. 

