BBC Pundit Mark Lawrenson Gives Prediction on Where Former Club Liverpool Will Finish This Season

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his thoughts on where the Reds will finish on the Premier League table this season.

The 61-year-old, who spent seven years playing for the Anfield side after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 1981, reckons Jurgen Klopp's side will be close to current champions Manchester City when the campaign is over.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

City are tipped to successfully defend their crown this season, while many expect Liverpool to finish in second place, with Manchester United close not too far adrift in third. And Lawrenson has echoed the very sentiment.

“Liverpool will be really close to Manchester City,” the former player told Newstalk (via The Sport Review). “They will finish second at least.”

As things stand, Liverpool lead all chasers in the top flight after three games. Chelsea and Watford are also tied at the top on points, having won all three of their fixtures as well, but Klopp's troops have the best goal difference so far as they haven't conceded a single goal as yet.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The club addressed key concerns this summer, bringing goalkeeper Alisson Becker in. And additions such as Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to deliver a huge boost.

Keita has been particularly impressive these first few matches and his influence in the final third has caught the eye.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

On the defensive end, the centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has been rock solid, while Andrew Robertson has performed remarkably in his left-back role.

The Reds now have a slim advantage over City after Wolverhampton held them to a 1-1 draw on the weekend. Yet Pep Guardiola is still expected to conquer the top flight again this season while Liverpool finish in second place.