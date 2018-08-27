David Luiz Admits He Would Have Left Chelsea During the Summer Had Antonio Conte Stayed

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

David Luiz has become the second Chelsea player in a matter of weeks to admit that he would have had to move clubs during the summer had former manager Antonio Conte remained in charge, following a similar admission from fellow Brazilian Willian.

Speaking earlier this month, Willian revealed there was 'no chance' he would still be playing for Chelsea if Conte was still calling the shots.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Luiz also endured a breakdown in his relationship with the Italian during a challenging season for everyone at the club.

"If the manager had stayed the same, of course, everybody knows maybe I had to move clubs. Now I am here and so happy," he told Sky Sports.

After spending much of the 2017/18 campaign injured, Luiz has returned to the Chelsea lineup under new boss Maurizio Sarri and is enjoying a fresh start. But the 31-year-old also learned a lot about himself from his time on the sidelines.

"It is amazing to play football, of course last season was not the best for me inside the pitch, but also I learned a lot outside the pitch as a person, as a man. It is always great to be on the pitch," he said.

"I learned a lot, sometimes you have to be patient, sometimes you have to take care of your body, sometimes you have to learn from outside to be good in the future. So for me it was great.

"I think every coach comes with new stuff and can improve and help us and of course Sarri are already taught me many things I never saw before," the player said.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"It's great to understand football - it never stops - since I started playing football I always learn from every coach, it's great."

Chelsea maintained their 100% winning start to the Premier League season with a victory over Newcastle on Sunday and will be looking to make it four wins from four when unbeaten Bournemouth make the trip to Stamford Bridge next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)