David Luiz Admits He Would Have Left Chelsea During the Summer Had Antonio Conte Stayed

David Luiz has become the second Chelsea player in a matter of weeks to admit that he would have had to move clubs during the summer had former manager Antonio Conte remained in charge, following a similar admission from fellow Brazilian Willian.

Speaking earlier this month, Willian revealed there was 'no chance' he would still be playing for Chelsea if Conte was still calling the shots.

Luiz also endured a breakdown in his relationship with the Italian during a challenging season for everyone at the club.

"If the manager had stayed the same, of course, everybody knows maybe I had to move clubs. Now I am here and so happy," he told Sky Sports.

After spending much of the 2017/18 campaign injured, Luiz has returned to the Chelsea lineup under new boss Maurizio Sarri and is enjoying a fresh start. But the 31-year-old also learned a lot about himself from his time on the sidelines.

Luiz and Willian would have left if Conte had stayed

Conte bullied Costa out of the club who is 50x better than Giroud/Morata

The midfield: from Bakayoko Kante Fabregas to Kante Kovacic Jorginho

Hazard has stayed, Courtois has been replaced

CFC fans should be more than happy — Aqeel Ahsan (@AqeelAhsan1) August 26, 2018

"It is amazing to play football, of course last season was not the best for me inside the pitch, but also I learned a lot outside the pitch as a person, as a man. It is always great to be on the pitch," he said.

"I learned a lot, sometimes you have to be patient, sometimes you have to take care of your body, sometimes you have to learn from outside to be good in the future. So for me it was great.

"I think every coach comes with new stuff and can improve and help us and of course Sarri are already taught me many things I never saw before," the player said.

"It's great to understand football - it never stops - since I started playing football I always learn from every coach, it's great."

Chelsea maintained their 100% winning start to the Premier League season with a victory over Newcastle on Sunday and will be looking to make it four wins from four when unbeaten Bournemouth make the trip to Stamford Bridge next weekend.