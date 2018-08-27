Harry Maguire Reveals Respect Over No Sale Decision From Leicester Amid Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Harry Maguire has revealed he was happy to remain a Leicester City player this summer, despite reported interest from Manchester United. 

The 25-year-old starred during the World Cup which saw England reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1990, and as the tournament went on, was the subject of much speculation over where he would be playing his football at the beginning of the season.

Jose Mourinho's Red Devils were tipped as the most interested party, with the Portuguese manager keen to shore up his defensive line - which he eventually failed to do.

However, despite the potential to secure Champions League football as well as fight for the title, Maguire insisted to the Daily Mail he respected Leicester's no sale decision.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"There was always going to be interest over the summer after the team (did) so well in Russia, but the owners reiterated I was not for sale and I respected their decision," he said.

"They gave me the opportunity to play for this club, such a good club on the rise and I respected their decision. My mind has been fully on Leicester since then."

Maguire netted his first goal of the season on Saturday, as his last-minute winner secured all three points for the Foxes at Southampton. 


And although it is unlikely that Leicester will provide the opportunities Manchester United could have this term, the centre back is optimistic about what they could do this season under Claude Puel.

"I've been really impressed since I came back," the defender added. "The people brought in seem to have fitted in really well and I think we'll only get better.

"I'm an ambitious player and I think we have a really good, talented squad. If we stick together, we can be a real force this year."

