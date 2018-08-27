How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday, August 27.

By Emily Caron
August 27, 2018

Manchester United hosts Tottenham at Old Trafford in a key early Premier League bout on Monday.

Manchester United enters the match coming off a surprise loss to Brighton, putting pressure on Jose Mourinho's side to turn around its fortunes in front of its home crowd. Tottenham, which is perfect through two league games, will look to pile on the misery. The teams split their Premier League meetings last season, with the home team winning both times. United got the best of Spurs in the FA Cup semifinals as well.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match live on NBCSports.com.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

