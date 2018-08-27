Rafael Van der Vaart Claims His Former Team Spurs Are 'Top Five' in the World

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael Van der Vaart has claimed that the North London club are amongst the best five in the world, and that trophies will follow in the next few years.

The Dutchman enjoyed an impressive two-year spell with Spurs between 2010 and 2012, appearing 63 times and scoring 24 goals. Van der Vaart endeared himself to the White Hart Lane faithful with his skill and big game performances and remains a firm fan favourite.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Football.UA as quoted by Goal, Van der Vaart underlined why he felt Spurs have elevated themselves to become one of Europe's elite clubs.

The former Netherlands star said: “I already knew that they have great players, but recently they have made great progress and are now in the top five in the world. Kane scores a lot, Eriksen has incredible talent, Dele Alli also scores. Now they have more opportunities.

The Dutchman also commented on rumours that the club would soon be forced into selling their stars due to their restrictive wage structure.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He added: “I hope that Tottenham will retain its leaders and finally become a champion. I think this is more important than selling players. Of course, everyone talks about Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, but I think now they are really strong as a team."

Spurs fans will be hoping that the Dutchman is correct in his assessment of the club.