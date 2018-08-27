Roy Hodgson Claims Crystal Palace Were 'Worthy of a Point' After Eagles Slip to Defeat At Watford

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is happy with what he saw from his side in their 2-1 defeat to Watford, and thinks his side were well worth a point from the match.

Palace dominated the first half, but weren't able to take advantage, and found themselves 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go after a moment of magic from Roberto Pereyra and a fluke goal from Jose Holebas' cross.

But Palace fought their way back into the game and nearly stole a point when Zaha made it 2-1, before Martin Kelly headed wide deep into stoppage time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hodgson said (via football.london): "The first half was good. We were in the driving seat for the best part of it.





“We could have come in at 1-0, but the second wasn’t as good as it had been in the first. Watford scored a good goal but the difference was the second where I’m convinced he wasn’t able to put it in the top corner.

“I was pleased with the team’s reaction, we could have thought it’s not our day and the players could have taken on the idea that things were contriving against us, but we pulled a goal back and could have got another.

“On the balance on 95 minutes we’d have been worthy of a point, but we didn’t get it and that’s the reality.”

Hodgson also commented on an early moment of controversy, as Etienne Capoue was shown only a yellow card for a horrendous challenge on Wilfried Zaha.

“At the time I thought it was a bad challenge but I had no idea how bad. It definitely affected Wilf and we didn’t see the best of him until the end of the game.

“The referee had a very good game. When you analyse with the benefit of television it’s something that is picked up. He acted quickly to sanction him, but he could have sanctioned him harder.”