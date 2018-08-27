Sky Sports Pundit Makes Prediction About Harry Maguire's Future After Failed Summer Move to Man Utd

After reportedly missing out on a move to Manchester United over the summer, Leicester and England international defender Harry Maguire won't have to wait long before he gets his dream move to a top Premier League side, having knuckled down and done the work so far this season.

That is the opinion of former Liverpool midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in his latest column for the Daily Mail analysing the Premier League's weekend results.

Having starred for England at the World Cup, Maguire spoke of his desire to make the next step up at club level. "Leicester City have been unbelievable to me and I'm really happy there but I'm also an ambitious player and everyone wants to play at the top," he said at the time.

The Foxes held firm and refused to sell to Manchester United as the transfer window came and went, but Maguire has taken everything in his stride to start the season in fine form. He even scored Leicester's stoppage time winner against Southampton last weekend.

His performances have left Redknapp in little doubt that Maguire's chance to join a big club is still very real. "I have been really impressed by Harry Maguire's attitude since missing out on a big move to Manchester United after starring at the World Cup," he said.

"Rather than sulk, he has knuckled down, worked hard and continued to turn in excellent performances for Leicester.

"He caught the eye this weekend with his late, long-range winner against Southampton but if he keeps putting in solid defensive displays, it will only be a matter of time before he gets a chance to join one of England's top-six sides."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Even though the summer transfer window has only just closed, with January only four months away it surely won't be very long before Maguire's future is the subject of speculation once again.