Slavisa Jokanovic Hails 'Really Important' Striker After Brilliant Brace in Win Over Burnley

Slavisa Jokaovic has heaped praise upon Aleksandar Mitrovic after the striker shone during Fulham's impressive 4-2 victory over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham were by far the better side throughout the match and they deservedly picked up their first win of the season as a result. Goals from Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle, coupled with a brace from Mitrovic, proved to be the difference as the Cottagers swept aside the opposition.

After the match, Jokanovic was quick to discuss the impact Mitrovic had throughout.

"Mitrovic played very well, scored two, helped us in defence and attack at set pieces. His attitude is fantastic, he’s always available for working" Jokanovic told reporters, per the Mirror.

“We believe he’s a quality player. He demonstrated this ability in the Championship last season and some people are thinking he can only be a Championship player. No, he showed the quality for fighting in the highest level in England or in the world if you want.

“He’s a really important player. He’s a young man, still only 23, and he has huge room for improvement ahead of him. The attitude and desire to succeed that he showed us today encouraged us and him that he can still be a better striker.”

It was a frustrating start for Fulham, who suffered two defeats from their opening two matches against Crystal Palace and Tottenham. However, Jokanovic insisted that the victory over Burnley will be the start of something big for his side.

“We were looking to switch on this car in the Premier League and this performance and three points are a big boost for the team and us to trust in our work and push forward.”