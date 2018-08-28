Atletico Madrid Stopper Jan Oblak Set to Renew His Contract With the Club Before Christmas

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is expected to renew his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano before the winter holidays, with the Spanish side set to increase his wages as well as his release clause. 

According to AS, the Slovenian's current €100m release clause is a huge point of concern for Diego Simeone's side, given the increasing possibility that the figure could be met in the current market. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The recent big money moves of Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, has forced the Europa League champions into renegotiating Oblak's contract earlier than they would have preferred. 

Atletico plan to double the 25-year-old's release clause nearer to the €200m mark. 

The Spanish side's impressive summer in the market, in which they notably spent €70m on Monaco star Thomas Lemar, led some to believe that Oblak would depart to compensate the spending. 

However, LiverpoolChelsea and Real Madrid found alternatives in the goalkeeping position as advances towards Oblak were met with a steely response from Atletico. 

Both the club and the player seem keen to negotiate a new deal, one that will emphasise Oblak's significance to the team. 

A new deal for Oblak would represent an important summer for Atletico after they also tied down Antoine Griezmann to fresh terms in the Spanish capital. 

Tying Oblak down would arguably be better business, given the fact that the former Benfica keeper is one of the world's greatest at the moment, if not the best. 

The recent extortionate fees for goalkeepers highlights the fact that many clubs are realising how important it is to invest significantly in the previously thankless role. 

Atletico can count themselves somewhat lucky that no club was willing to buy out Oblak's £90m release clause this summer, and they would be wise to increase that figure substantially as the market continues to inflate. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)