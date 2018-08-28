Atletico Madrid Stopper Jan Oblak Set to Renew His Contract With the Club Before Christmas

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is expected to renew his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano before the winter holidays, with the Spanish side set to increase his wages as well as his release clause.

According to AS, the Slovenian's current €100m release clause is a huge point of concern for Diego Simeone's side, given the increasing possibility that the figure could be met in the current market.

The recent big money moves of Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, has forced the Europa League champions into renegotiating Oblak's contract earlier than they would have preferred.

Atletico plan to double the 25-year-old's release clause nearer to the €200m mark.

The Spanish side's impressive summer in the market, in which they notably spent €70m on Monaco star Thomas Lemar, led some to believe that Oblak would depart to compensate the spending.

In 2012/13 Rio Ave Futebol Clube in Portugal's Liga Nos had Ederson and Jan Oblak as goalkeepers at the club. They were just 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/GYpLc8Jf2t — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 22, 2018

However, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid found alternatives in the goalkeeping position as advances towards Oblak were met with a steely response from Atletico.

Both the club and the player seem keen to negotiate a new deal, one that will emphasise Oblak's significance to the team.

A new deal for Oblak would represent an important summer for Atletico after they also tied down Antoine Griezmann to fresh terms in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid signed Jan Oblak from Benfica for 16mil Euros. https://t.co/nZxYfSTTjN — Luke (@AtletiHavo) August 22, 2018

Tying Oblak down would arguably be better business, given the fact that the former Benfica keeper is one of the world's greatest at the moment, if not the best.

The recent extortionate fees for goalkeepers highlights the fact that many clubs are realising how important it is to invest significantly in the previously thankless role.

Atletico can count themselves somewhat lucky that no club was willing to buy out Oblak's £90m release clause this summer, and they would be wise to increase that figure substantially as the market continues to inflate.