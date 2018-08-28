Barcelona Hand Sergi Samper the No.16 Jersey as Club Confirms He Will Stay at Camp Nou

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Samper will remain at Camp Nou this season and will wear the No.16 jersey at the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan, firstly moving to Granada then spending the last campaign with Las Palmas. But the Primera division title holders will be keeping him around this term and have handed him the aforementioned number.

"Sergi Samper will be wearing number 16 as a first team member this season," the Spanish champions announced in a statement on their official website.

"After seasons on loan to first Granada and then Las Palmas, FC Barcelona and the 23-year-old product of La Masia have reached an agreement for the latter to remain at Camp Nou for the 2018/19 season."

Samper has made 12 appearances for the Barcelona first team, having been with the club since he was six. He is carrying a knee injury at the moment and missed the side's pre-season tour of the United States as a result, but he will be hoping to play some decent minutes when he returns.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Gerard Delofeu was the last player to wear No.16 at Barca, while the likes of Sandro Ramirez, Douglas, Sergio Busquets and Sylvinho have also put it on.

The legendary Xavi also wore the jersey during the 2000/01 season.

