Barcelona Striker Paco Alcacer Completes Medical Ahead of €2.2m Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund

August 28, 2018

Estranged Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has completed his medical ahead of his proposed loan switch to Borussia Dortmund, with a formal announcement expected shortly. 

The German outfit will pay a fee in the region of €2.2m to secure the temporary services of the Spanish forward, whilst also shelling out for his entire current salary, which is understood to be in the region of €4m a year. 

Speaking to Bild after arriving in Dortmund, the 24-year-old admitted his delight at the switch, declaring: "I'm really looking forward to the new challenge in the Bundesliga.

"The BVB with these incredible fans is also something totally special and special for me. This south grandstand has something magical for every player. 

"I am convinced that Borussia has huge potential and has a super coach with Lucien Favre. I'm really looking forward to it. "

Since joining Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 for around €30m, the striker has understandably struggled to make his mark at the Nou Camp, making 50 appearances in two seasons, and collecting 15 goals and eight assists.

Despite amassing a decent record of six goals and three assists in 20 (largely cameo) showings in his first La Liga season with the Spanish giants, he was never able to stake a true claim for a starting berth in Barça's first team when the big clashes came.

However, his days at the Mestalla showed his undeniable talent, and he'll be hoping to recreate that form with Die Schwarzgelben in the Bundesliga this year. 

Indeed, should Alcacer sufficiently impress Lucien Favre and the BVB board, then the club may well consider taking up the option to buy that is reportedly present in the contract, with the requisite outright sum apparently set somewhere between €20m and €25m.

