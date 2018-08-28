Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Follows in His Father's Footsteps as He Joins Juventus Under-9s

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has participated in his first training session with Juventus' Under-9 team.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in a €100m move from Real Madrid last month, and his family is settling into their new life in Turin.


Cristiano Jr. has joined Juve's Pulcini 2010 side - for children born in or after 2010 - along with Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli's son Mattia.

ESPN reports that the 8-year-old could soon skip a year and join the Pulcini 2009 team, in which the sons of Fabio Grosso and Claudio Marchisio play.

Cristiano Jr. previously played for a youth academy attached to Real Madrid before his father left the European champions this summer.

Juve's youth teams train at Vinovo, which is also the home of the women's team and was previously the training base for the first team squad as well.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

However, the first team recently relocated to the Continassa club headquarters, which is very close in proximity to the club's home stadium.


Ronaldo knows the value of an early start in football, having set out on his own journey when he joined his first amateur side at the age of 7, and signed for Sporting CP when he was just 12.

Whether or not Cristiano Jr. can replicate his father's remarkable achievements in the years to come is uncertain, but his career will certainly be one that will be followed with interest.

