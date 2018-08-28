Up to Four Players Could Leave Newcastle United This Week in Fringe Clear-Out

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is set to relieve four players of their duties at St James' Park this week, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Sean Longstaff, Achraf Lazaar, Jamie Sterry and Freddie Woodman are all set to leave the north-east for another season as they hunt to find first team football, as reported by the Chronicle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Longstaff, 20, was due to be sent out on loan earlier in the window, only for Benitez to stall the deal after he was impressed over the youngsters' pre-season performances.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at League 1 side Blackpool, where he notched nine goals in 45 appearances for the club.

U-20 World Cup winner Woodman is highly rated by the Magpies, with many seeing the youngster as a future number one at the club.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

Celtic had shown an interest in the 21-year-old, so may make a move for the stopper as Newcastle advertise one of their most prized assets.

Sterry has already had two successful loan moves with Coventry and Crewe, which has resulted in a host of league one sides vying for the full-back's signature.

Genoa were set to sign the experienced Lazaar earlier in the window, only for a move to fall through. Newcastle are very keen on letting the 26-year-old go and have even offered to pay some of the left-back's wages in order to help him out the door, but it's thought the player is keen on staying.

Achraf Lazaar: "On Friday morning, #NUFC had authorised me to fly to Italy. I just had to sign the contract. Several voices were coming but, in the evening, the two clubs told me correctly that the deal had faded. And now? I hope to regain my space." pic.twitter.com/y2991ZB1p6 — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) August 22, 2018

The defender was on loan at Serie A side Benevento last season, making nine appearances in a side that finished rock bottom of the Italian top flight.

Championship and Scottish clubs have the chance to bring in players on loan until August 31, but the permanent market is still open for Scottish clubs until the same date.