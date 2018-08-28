Leicester Pair in Line for First Team Debuts Against Fleetwood on Tuesday Evening

August 28, 2018

Claude Puel is likely to name a much-changed side for Leicester's Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, with two new signings in line for their first team debuts.

Neither Filip Benkovic nor Caglar Soyuncu have seen any game time since completing their deadline day moves to the King Power Stadium, but Tuesday's game against the League One outfit could provide an ideal arena for their first appearances.

However, Puel admitted on Monday that he had not yet decided what changes he would make for this match.

"I don’t know at the moment, I want to see all my players available and then we will take a decision," Puel is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

"We have some rotation like all the first game since the beginning of the league games. I think it is important to keep everyone fresh with good mentality and desire.

"I count on all the squad to give a good response on Tuesday."

Puel was in attendance to watch Leicester's under-23s win 4-1 against Blackburn on Monday evening. Soyuncu played but Benkovic didn't, suggesting that the Croat may be being held back for Tuesday's game.

Shinji Okazaki, who was given his first minutes of the season at the weekend as he recovers from an ankle injury, could also be back in the starting XI.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"It’s great to see him again on the pitch because it has been a long time and he has worked hard in training to get his fitness back," Puel said of the Japanese international.

Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs and Adrien Silva, who were all left on the bench at Southampton on Saturday, could start against Fleetwood.

However, there will be no reunion for Jamie Vardy against his old club, as he serves the second match of his three-game suspension.

