Liverpool Starlet Sheyi Ojo on the Brink of Loan Move to Newly Promoted Stade de Reims

After being linked with numerous Championship clubs, Liverpool have found a suitable loan move for young winger Sheyi Ojo.

The Liverpool Echo report on a deal that would send the 21-year-old to the shores of France, with newly promoted side Stade de Reims very close to finalising an agreement with the Reds.

Grabbing the spotlight for his club in an ICC preseason thumping of arch rivals Manchester United, Ojo impressed an onlooking Michigan Stadium as Liverpool ran out 4-1 victors.

In fact, the starlet was a standout on the United States tour, thereby attracting many a suitor. With Aston Villa, West Brom and Middlesbrough all interested in having his services for this season, it could be seen as odd that Ojo is heading towards Ligue 1.

If rumours are to be believed, beloved coach Jurgen Klopp has had a big say on where his promising talent is to play. Much like a deal that sent Marko Grujic to Hertha BSC, the German boss wants guaranteed first team game time for Liverpool's top prospects.

It could be seen as a plus that both men are now likely to ply their trade on the continent, with their development potentially boosted due to differing cultural styles. A possible risk if Ojo does not take to the French division, Klopp and the Reds' boardroom have confidence in this decision.

Showing verve and ingenuity, the Hemel Hempstead-born wide man has a box of tricks and electric speed. Previous loan spells at Wigan, Wolves and Fulham have helped him grow as a player, and he will hope that this is his last before breaking into Liverpool's first team.

A member of 2017 under-20 World Cup winning squad, Ojo made a final appearance against Venezuela. The team that travelled to South Korea was littered with ability, and Ojo now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ashley Maitland-Niles, et al., when it comes to a breakthrough campaign.