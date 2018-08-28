Liverpool Starlet Sheyi Ojo on the Brink of Loan Move to Newly Promoted Stade de Reims

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

After being linked with numerous Championship clubs, Liverpool have found a suitable loan move for young winger Sheyi Ojo. 

The Liverpool Echo report on a deal that would send the 21-year-old to the shores of France, with newly promoted side Stade de Reims very close to finalising an agreement with the Reds. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Grabbing the spotlight for his club in an ICC preseason thumping of arch rivals Manchester United, Ojo impressed an onlooking Michigan Stadium as Liverpool ran out 4-1 victors.

In fact, the starlet was a standout on the United States tour, thereby attracting many a suitor. With Aston VillaWest Brom and Middlesbrough all interested in having his services for this season, it could be seen as odd that Ojo is heading towards Ligue 1.

If rumours are to be believed, beloved coach Jurgen Klopp has had a big say on where his promising talent is to play. Much like a deal that sent Marko Grujic to Hertha BSC, the German boss wants guaranteed first team game time for Liverpool's top prospects. 

It could be seen as a plus that both men are now likely to ply their trade on the continent, with their development potentially boosted due to differing cultural styles. A possible risk if Ojo does not take to the French division, Klopp and the Reds' boardroom have confidence in this decision. 

Showing verve and ingenuity, the Hemel Hempstead-born wide man has a box of tricks and electric speed. Previous loan spells at WiganWolves and Fulham have helped him grow as a player, and he will hope that this is his last before breaking into Liverpool's first team. 

A member of 2017 under-20 World Cup winning squad, Ojo made a final appearance against Venezuela. The team that travelled to South Korea was littered with ability, and Ojo now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ashley Maitland-Niles, et al., when it comes to a breakthrough campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)