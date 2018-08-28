PHOTOS: Manchester United Officially Announce Pink Away Kit for 2018/19 in Tribute to Local Paper

Manchester United have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2018/19 season and, for the first time in the club's history, it's pink.

In news that that had been rumoured for several weeks, United announced that they would be wearing pink this season in the match day programme for their Monday night clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The cover of 'United Review' declared 'The Pink is back!' with the adidas kit inspired by The Football Pink, a local newspaper which went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007.

Introducing our 18/19 @adidasfootball away shirt. On sale 13.09.18 from adidas and club stores. pic.twitter.com/ZFJ03Eiuvp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 28, 2018

"Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again," reads the front page of United Review. "Not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."

On Tuesday morning, the club released the first official images of the kit as it went on sale. The design matches that of the one leaked back in July - when snaps of the shirt apparently on sale in Taiwan went viral.

The Manchester United programme confirms a new pink shirt will be launched tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KPWlA23OFz — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 27, 2018

The strip, on sale from Tuesday, could be debuted by Jose Mourinho's side on Sunday when they play away to Burnley.