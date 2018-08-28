Stan Collymore Brands Mesut Ozil a 'Luxury' Player That Arsenal Can't Afford to Carry

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Former footballer Stan Collymore believes that Arsenal can not afford a player of Mesut Ozil's stature, saying he is a 'luxury' player. The comments come after he was not included in Arsenal's squad on Saturday.

Collymore verdict suggests Ozil will not fit the bill for Arsenal's new look approach under Unai Emery, claiming he will not pull his weight in the side.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

This comes after Ozil was absent from the Arsenal squad in Saturday's 3-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League, as Emery had said that the German was ill. 

When writing in The Mirror though, Collymore said: "Arsenal should let Mesut Ozil go at the end of the season because he is not the soldier Unai Emery is going to need.

"He requires more than technique from Ozil. Emery needs grinders and grafters. Players with less technique than him but more energy, heart and spirit."

The Gunners playmaker, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club in January, reportedly had a bust up with his manager after the Spanish boss told him he would have a new role against West Ham.

Ozil was given a pay rise in his new deal which reportedly reaches £350,000-a-week, so it may be hard to find a new club which is willing to pay the German's wages.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Collymore added: "Ozil has coasted for the last two or three years and so have Arsenal. But Emery will have no intention of doing the same.

"They should sit down with him, shake his hand and say tell him he is a cracking player, but also a luxury player Arsenal can’t afford right now."  

