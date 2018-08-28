Stoke Midfielder Badou Ndiaye Returns to Turkish Side Galatasaray on 1-Year Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has returned to former club Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of this season.

The Senegal international moved to England from the latter last August for €7.5m and signed a four-year deal with the Potters. But he will be playing his football in Turkey this season, following Stoke's drop to the Championship.

A statement on Stoke's official website reads: "Badou Ndiaye has today re-joined Galatasaray on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The 27-year-old Senegal international joined the Potters from the Turkish side in January and has made 14 league appearances for the Club."

Galatasaray have also made an announcement regarding the player's return to Turkey.

"Galatasaray are delighted to announce the terms have been agreed for the temporary transfer of midfielder Badou Ndiaye," the club posted on their official Twitter account. "The player arrives from Stoke City."

Ndiaye made 14 appearances for Stoke after joining last year. He scored twice and assisted another goal for the now second-tier outfit.

