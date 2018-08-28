Thierry Henry Reportedly Rejects Offer to Manage Bordeaux as Ligue 1 Side Seek Gus Poyet Replacement

Thierry Henry has rejected the chance to start his managerial career with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, as the French club continue to search for Gus Poyet's replacement.

As reported by RMC Sport, the Frenchman, who is Les Bleus' all time top scorer, made his decision after the Ligue 1 strugglers made him one final proposal on Monday night, to which Henry declined.

As reported elsewhere it seems Thierry Henry will turn down the Bordeaux job and wait for a different opportunity. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 27, 2018

The legendary former Arsenal striker, who is part of Roberto Martinez's coaching staff at the Belgium national team, rejected the offer after the club could not guarantee his demands would be met.

The 41-year-old is said to have wanted assurances over his backing in the transfer market, which he feels he will not get given the uncertainties at the club.

Bordeaux recently suspended Poyet after the former Brighton boss branded the club as 'a disgrace' following their decision to sell Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier without consulting him.

If Thierry Henry takes the Bordeaux job, he'll take his side away to Nice on 27th October to face Patrick Vieira in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/LrXDQTvU8J — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 22, 2018

It is partly because of that event, and a lack of clarity over the club's ownership as investment group General American Capital Partners (GACP) continue talks, that Henry has reportedly rejected the offer.

Neither party has confirmed that negotiations have broken down, although it is becoming increasingly likely that the former Arsenal striker's first job in management will not be with the Ligue 1 side.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Any potential candidate should have concerns over the way in which the board operate. Bordeaux sold star man Malcom to Barcelona this summer for around £36m, with no part of that fee reinvested into the first team with just days remaining to the end of the transfer window.





Henry was strongly linked with the Aston Villa job this summer as Steve Bruce's future became uncertain, although that was quickly put to bed after the Villans' new owners backed their man.

Bordeaux could now turn their attentions to former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri after the Italian left fellow Ligue 1 side Nantes by mutual consent.