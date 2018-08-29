Carabao Cup Roundup: Nottingham Forest Inflict More Misery on Newcastle as Everton & Watford Win

August 29, 2018

Newcastle's winless start to the season continued as they were dramatically knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Championship side took the lead with less than two minutes gone as Sam Byram got to the byline down the right wing before whipping in a brilliant cross which former Magpie Daryl Murphy headed past Karl Darlow.

Salomon Rondon looked to have taken the game to penalties when he equalised in injury time with his first Newcastle goal, but Forest were not to be denied as Matty Cash restored their advantage before Gil Dias' delicate chip sealed the win.

Newcastle have started the Premier League season with two defeats and a draw, with reigning champions Manchester City to come at the weekend, and this result will do nothing to shift the gathering gloom at St James' Park.

Elsewhere, Everton eased into the third round with a 3-1 win over Rotherham. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the first goal, sticking out a leg to poke home from Sandro Ramirez's cross, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in from close range.

Will Vaulks pulled one back for the Millers with a header, but Calvert-Lewin's second of the night quickly nullified any threat of a comeback.

Watford also progressed with a 2-0 win at Reading. Isaac Success broke the deadlock, before 18-year-old debutant Domingos Quina scored his first goal in senior football, thundering one in from range as the Hornets maintained their 100% start to the new campaign.

In the other match of the night, Millwall avoided an upset against League One strugglers Plymouth. The Pilgrims twice took the lead but Lee Gregory equalised seven minutes from the end and Aiden O'Brien prevented penalties with a winning goal at the death.

The third round draw takes place at 7pm on Thursday. The 25 second round winners will be joined by the seven Premier League clubs involved in European football.

