Claudio Bravo Receives 'Noble' Letter of Support From Real Madrid After Suffering Achilles Injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has received support from a surprising source as he recovers from a potentially season ending achilles injury, with Real Madrid writing the veteran Chilean a letter to wish him the best during his recovery.

Bravo ruptured his achilles tendon earlier this month, forcing City to recall 19-year-old Aro Muric just one game into a loan spell at NAC Breda as cover for number one Ederson after selling both Angus Gunn and Joe Hart during the summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The correspondence to Bravo made clear the well wishes of Real president Florentino Perez and was personally signed by Bernabeu director and legendary former player Emilio Butragueno.

Bravo shared an image of the letter on Twitter, along with a heartfelt message of gratitude which read: "Thank you Real Madrid so much for the noble gesture. Acts like this make football very good. A big hug."

Muchas gracias al @realmadrid por tan noble gesto. Actos como este le hacen muy bien al fútbol. Un fuerte abrazo. pic.twitter.com/uUi1Mql3SN — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) August 28, 2018

As a former Barcelona player, Real were probably the last club Bravo expected to hear from as he begins his lengthy rehab but the reigning European champions have previous in this area after sending a similar letter to Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore last year.

The former Altrincham starlet suffered a second serious knee injury in as many seasons in, prematurely ended his 2017/18 campaign and prompting Real to offer their support.