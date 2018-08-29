Cristiano Ronaldo Wins UEFA Goal of the Season With Strike Against His New Club

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has won the UEFA 2018 Goal of the Season award for his incredible overhead kick against Juventus last season, UEFA announced on their website.

Ronaldo scored the goal in last season's Champions League quarter-final meeting between his then club Real Madrid and Juventus - whom he later joined this summer. Famously, even the Juventus fans rose to applaud the goal at the Allianz Stadium.

The strike gave Madrid a 3-0 win in the opening leg, only for Juventus to come back and score three goals themselves in the second fixture. A 98th minute penalty from Ronaldo, which saw veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his protests, saw Madrid clinch victory on aggregate and progression to the next round.

Ronaldo's goal earned nearly 200,000 votes, out of a reported 346,915 total votes polled.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

By comparison, the second place goal, by Marseille's Dimitri Payet in their Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig, received just 35,500 votes.


According to a statement by the UEFA Technical Observers, Ronaldo's goal was "an extraordinary display of technique and athleticism".


Eva Navarro's goal for Spain in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final rounded out the top three.

Kaz Photography/GettyImages

Since his €100m move to Juventus this summer, Ronaldo has failed to find his shooting boots in Serie A. Despite the Turin club's perfect start to the season, their Portuguese talisman is yet to score after the opening two games.


He did get an assist in Juventus' last match against Lazio, even if he actually missed an open goal in getting it.

Juventus are top of the Serie A table after two matches, having gone undefeated. SPAL and Napoli are the only other teams to have also managed a perfect start to the league campaign.

Juventus face Parma in their next match.

