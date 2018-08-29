Jose Mourinho IS at Man Utd Training Ground Today Despite Report Implying He Didn't Turn Up

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be at the club's training ground on Wednesday despite a report from the Daily Mail claiming that he hadn't been seen arriving and appearing to imply a sinister reason for his alleged absence.

The Mail declared that while the players reported for training on Wednesday morning, Mourinho was not seen sitting in the front passenger seat as the chauffeur driven car he normally uses for the commute arrived at the Carrington complex.

Photo: The car that Mourinho normally arrives in at Carrington was empty #mulive [mail] pic.twitter.com/rNOe2WtHFa — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2018

While the details about the car arriving and the non-sighting were technically true, the manner of the story and the fact that the newspaper took a jump back to one of its earlier Mourinho claims alleging that some United players are 'saying Jose will be gone soon' was enough for fans on social media to draw their own wild conclusions.

Many might interpret his alleged failure to arrive as being potential evidence to back up the earlier story that the manager could soon be axed.

And while it may be the outcome that an increasing number of fans are seeking after a disastrous start to the season for the Old Trafford club both on and off the pitch, any suggestions of him not turning up for work were quickly shown to be false by other sources.

Respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur simply tweeted, 'Because the photographers didn't see him, doesn't mean he isn't there.'

Because the photographers didn’t see him, doesn’t mean he isn’t there. — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, well connected Mail journalist Mike Keegan stated, 'Jose Mourinho is at Carrington'.

Jose Mourinho is at Carrington. #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) August 29, 2018

Paul Hirst of The Times also said, 'Mourinho is taking training at Carrington today as normal'.

Mourinho is taking training at Carrington today as normal — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) August 29, 2018

United will look to quickly put Monday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs behind them when they face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.