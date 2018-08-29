League One Side Portsmouth Sign Aston Villa Winger Andre Green on Season-Long Loan

Aston Villa youngster Andre Green has joined League One side Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

Green, currently an England Under-20 international, made six appearances in all competitions for the Villans last season, scoring once, and joins Pompey as the south coast side look to return to the Championship.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told the club's website: “We’re really pleased to bring Andre in on loan, as he has fantastic attacking potential – with pace, close control and the ability to go past people.

“There’s a degree of flexibility as well because he can play out wide or through the middle. I think he’ll fit in very well here.”

Green said: “I’m really excited for the challenge and it’s a step that I really felt I needed to take.

“My aim is to have a run of games and get back to where I was before my injuries. I want to show the fans what I can bring to the club."

Villa have also confirmed the deal, with a statement on their website reading: "Andre Green has joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

"Winger Green, 20, heads to Fratton Park to link up with Kenny Jackett at the League One side.

"He’s made five appearances so far this season and will now look for even more game time at Pompey, who are third in the division behind Peterborough and Sunderland."

Aston Villa have made a mixed start to the Championship season, winning two and drawing three of their opening five games, and the recent signing of Yannick Bolasie would have reduced Green's playing time had he stayed.