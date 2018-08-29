Leroy Sane Recalled as Joachim Low Names His First Germany Squad Since World Cup Disaster

Leroy Sane has been recalled to Joachim Low's Germany squad for next month's matches against France and Peru, having been left out of the team that suffered a humiliating early exit from the 2018 World Cup.

The decision to leave Sane out of the 23-man group that travelled to Russia was a controversial one which backfired disastrously when defeats to Mexico and South Korea consigned Die Mannschaft to group stage elimination.

The fallout from the summer has dragged on into the new season, with the retirement of Mesut Ozil continuing to dominate headlines. Sandro Wagner and Mario Gomez have also stepped down from international duty.

There are three uncapped players in the squad. Thilo Kehrer, who recently completed his transfer from Schalke to PSG, is one of them. Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz and Hoffenheim midfielder Nico Schulz are the other two.

Sane is one of three Premier League players included in the squad. His Manchester City teammate Ilkay Gundogan, who was also caught up in the racism saga that forced Ozil into early retirement, is another, with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on the roster as well.

"As far as the immediate future is concerned, it’s important that we make some changes in the team," Low told the official website of the DFB. We have to find the right balance between experienced players and young, energetic, hungry players."

This summer marked the first time Germany have ever been eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup, and their earliest elimination from the tournament since 1938.

Their first match since that debacle could not be tougher, as they play host to world champions France in their UEFA Nations League debut, before facing Peru in a friendly.