Newcastle Pair Separated By Team-Mates After Furious Training Ground Bust-Up Regarding Tactics

Newcastle United stars Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie were reportedly involved in a heated training ground bust-up prior to Newcastle's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

The disagreement is believed to have occurred during first-team training last week, before spilling over into the dressing room once the session had finished. MailOnline Sport report that their altercation got physical, with the two needing to be separated from each other by their team-mates.

Lascelles, who is Newcastle's club captain, is believed to have been critical of Rafa Benitez's proposed tactics of playing five at the back against Chelsea, something that Ritchie took strong exception too.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The former Bournemouth midfielder is believed to have told his skipper to just get on with it, regardless of whether or not he thought Benitez was correct. His rebuke of his captain's opinion led to a fierce confrontation between the pair, with the Magpies manager not around at the time.





Newcastle are no stranger to player disagreements, with Lascelles having previously fallen out with teammate Mo Diame. That incident was sorted out amicably, though midfielder Jonjo Shelvey broke his finger breaking up that particular altercation.

It is believed that despite the fight, Lascelles and Ritchie remain on good terms with each other, shaking hands and agreeing to move on once emotions died down. Benitez is reportedly happy with the resolution, and wishes to draw a line under the incident.