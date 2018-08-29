Southampton Confirm Signing of Switzerland's Teenage Star Alexandre Jankewitz

Southampton have announced the signing of Alexandre Jankewitz, a highly rated Swiss youth international on an initial scholarship, having also agreed professional terms with the club.





Jankewitz, 16, arrives at St Mary's from Swiss side Servette FC where, subject to international clearance, he will link up with the club's Under-18s and Under-23s this season, the club confirmed.

✍️😇#SaintsFC is pleased to confirm the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz from Servette FC. Full story: https://t.co/QbOjG5Njoc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 29, 2018

The midfielder featured for his native Switzerland in the Under-17 European Championship over the summer and was said to have also been subject to interest from Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus before putting pen to paper with the south coast side.





Upon officially joining the Saints, Jankewitz said: "It's a pleasure to be here and I'm very excited to begin something new. A new life and I can't wait to get started.





"Everyone has been very friendly and they've given me a great welcome!”

Equally as elated to welcome another young talent to the club, academy manager Matt Hale added: "We're really pleased with the signing of Alexandre.





"It marks another step into the European youth market and shows the scope and breadth of what all of us at the club are trying to achieve with regards to the recruitment of young talent.

"Alexandre is someone we've watched for a long time and we've had to fend off competition from other clubs to secure his signature.





"We think there is significant potential in Alexandre and with the staff and support structure we are developing here, we think we can really develop that potential. I'm excited to see what he brings to Saints.”