Barcelona Ace Ivan Rakitić Reveals Why He Turned Down PSG Move as Croatian Eyes New Contract

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić has claimed that the support of his manager Ernestro Valverde was a key factor in his decision to turn down a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.

In an interview with Sport, the 30-year-old discussed the importance of Valverde in his decision to stay at the Camp Nou, claiming: "He knows that I'm someone he can always count on. If I needed to break one of my bones out on the pitch, I'd do it and wouldn't complain if this helped the coaching staff and my team. To have this trust in everyone is the most important thing. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Of course the coach helps: for a player, to have the backing of your coach is vital."


Rakitić also candidly discussed his hopes to sign a new contract, hinting that while there's 'no rush' it's something he and the club have spoken about.


He continued: "The most important thing is that he (the club president) knows I'm at home here. It's true that a wage increase is never bad, let's be honest. But not for the sake of it, I'd like that moment to arrive in time and because I deserve it and because they really believe in me."


"It's something that I've already spoken to the club about, before and during the World Cup. It'll arrive soon but there's no rush. I know that the club looks after its players well and I'm confident the 'presi' will call me soon."

Meanwhile, Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong has revealed he won't join Barcelona this season, following his side's progression to the group stages of the Champions League. However, the 21-year-old has reiterated that he is keen to play for the Catalan giants in the future, and is hopeful of drawing the club in the competition to test his skills against their top players.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)