The Champions League group stage draw will take place Thursday, as the 32 teams learn their fate for the 2018-19 competition.

The clubs have been allocated into four pots and will be separated into eight four-team groups. Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots. No team can play a club from their own association in the group stage.

The first round of group stage matches will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on Feb. 12. The final, which will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, is on June 1.

Last season, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3–1 in Kiev, Ukraine, to earn its third consecutive title.

Here's how to watch the draw:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: B/R Live, UEFA.com or watch live on YouTube.

