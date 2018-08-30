Crystal Palace Considering Loan Offer From Championship Side Brentford for Winger

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Crystal Palace youngster Sullay Kaikai could be heading for an exit as the Eagles ponder a loan offer from fellow London club Brentford.

According to Sky SportsBrentford are looking to seal up a loan deal to bolster their squad after an impressive start to their Championship campaign. The report also claims that the Bees want to include an option to buy Kaikai in January from the Eagles.

Kaikai played at Griffin Park in the first half of the 2016/17 campaign and has had several other loan moves to England's lower divisions since joining Crystal Palace in 2013. The 23-year-old winger has enjoyed spells at Crawley, Cambridge United and Shrewsbury.

His time with the Shrews turned out to be his most fruitful, becoming the club's top scorer of the season after netting 12 goals.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Kaikai only managed four appearances last season at Palace, eventually being shipped out to Charlton in the second half of the campaign. A deal could be likely as it seems that his chances for minutes at Selhurst Park are limited, having to fight for a spot with Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

Kaikai came off the bench to register his first appearance of the season at the Liberty Stadium, as Crystal Palace got the better of Swansea in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Palace have had a mixed start to the season, winning their first game against Fulham before losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool and then 2-1 to Watford, and are currently sitting tenth in the Premier League. 

