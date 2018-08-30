'He's Not That Good!': Virgil Van Dijk Teases Jordan Henderson as Pair Test Skills at New Sport

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

With Liverpool in stellar Premier League form, it was time for a change of pace at Melwood. It appears that players have been testing out their skills at a new sport.

As a switch up in training, Virgil Van Dijk enjoys a spot of basketball. Speaking to the Liverpool FC YouTube channel, the centre back explains his usual pick-up partners are Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez.

However, he also adds that Jordan Henderson enjoys joining in, even if he's not exactly LeBron James. His 'This Is Melwood' feature includes the ex-Southampton and Celtic man talking about a variety of topics, including best friends and first day nerves.   

The Dutchman has been a revelation since joining in January, helping his new side keep 11 clean sheets in 18 Premier League games. Fans seem to love him also, as his passion on the field is sensed on the terraces of Anfield. 

Coming in with a £75m price-tag hanging over his head, the defender could have been forgiven for being a little nervous. However, his value isn't only on the pitch, as the commanding figure's personality seems to have been a hit with teammates.

Asked about his closest pal in the camp, Van Dijk was quick to highlight that he gets on well with everybody. Although, when pressed for an answer, he plumped for international colleague Gini Wijnaldum, due to the pair having a longer relationship.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With the atmosphere at Melwood seemingly very high, the Liverpool fans will be happy to see how well their heroes are getting on. Longing for a first Premier League title, the Reds' support are hoping this squad can break their cursed luck. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)