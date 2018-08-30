'He's Not That Good!': Virgil Van Dijk Teases Jordan Henderson as Pair Test Skills at New Sport

With Liverpool in stellar Premier League form, it was time for a change of pace at Melwood. It appears that players have been testing out their skills at a new sport.

As a switch up in training, Virgil Van Dijk enjoys a spot of basketball. Speaking to the Liverpool FC YouTube channel, the centre back explains his usual pick-up partners are Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez.

However, he also adds that Jordan Henderson enjoys joining in, even if he's not exactly LeBron James. His 'This Is Melwood' feature includes the ex-Southampton and Celtic man talking about a variety of topics, including best friends and first day nerves.

The Dutchman has been a revelation since joining in January, helping his new side keep 11 clean sheets in 18 Premier League games. Fans seem to love him also, as his passion on the field is sensed on the terraces of Anfield.

Coming in with a £75m price-tag hanging over his head, the defender could have been forgiven for being a little nervous. However, his value isn't only on the pitch, as the commanding figure's personality seems to have been a hit with teammates.

Asked about his closest pal in the camp, Van Dijk was quick to highlight that he gets on well with everybody. Although, when pressed for an answer, he plumped for international colleague Gini Wijnaldum, due to the pair having a longer relationship.

With the atmosphere at Melwood seemingly very high, the Liverpool fans will be happy to see how well their heroes are getting on. Longing for a first Premier League title, the Reds' support are hoping this squad can break their cursed luck.