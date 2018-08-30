Kyle Walker Claims Tottenham Midfielder Is the Best Dribbler of the Ball He's Ever Seen

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Kyle Walker has made a bold statement about Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, claiming that the Belgian is the best dribbler of the ball he's ever seen.

Walker and Dembele played alongside each other for five years at Tottenham before Walker joined Manchester City last summer.

The England defender was speaking to Unscriptd (posted on his own Twitter account), who asked him to name his dream five-a-side team composed of players he had played with during his career.

Dembele was the only non-Manchester City player in the team, which Walker christened "Walk in the Park", and said that they would wear an all-black shirt sponsored by Nando's.

The other players in the lineup were Ederson, John Stones, David Silva and Sergio Aguero. Kevin De Bruyne is a surprise omission, but Walker justified his selection of Dembele.

"He's probably the best dribbler I've seen to date," the 28-year-old explained.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Walker left Tottenham last summer because he wanted to win trophies, and in his first season at City he was part of the side that won the Premier League and EFL Cup.

Dembele has made 239 appearances in all competitions since joining Spurs from Fulham in 2012, but his future in the team is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

The Belgian made his first start of the season on Monday as Tottenham won 3-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

