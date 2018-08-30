Liverpool Fans Craving Revenge Against Real Madrid in Champions League Draw

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the Champions League draw on Thursday evening where they will find out their fate for this season's campaign.

Due to being placed in pot three for the draw, the Reds could find themselves placed in a group of death with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan. After losing the final to Los Blancos in May, Liverpool fans have been trying to put the high profile defeat to the back of their minds.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The game was infamous for Sergio Ramos's challenge on Mohamed Salah, which saw the Egyptian suffer an injury which forced him to be substituted, leaving Liverpool without their talisman for the majority of the match.

Two horrendous mistakes from goalkeeper Loris Karius swung the tie, as well as a Gareth Bale overhead kick which was the highlight of the night as Real Madrid claimed their third successive Champions League trophy.

After making an unexpected run to the final last season, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to replicate the progress made in Europe's elite competition, whilst also improving their league standing after a summer littered with big money deals to improve the first team squad.

Although a tough group might be something most would try to avoid, some Reds fans are desperate to see a rematch with Julen Lopetegui's European Champions in the group stage. Here are some of the best reactions online: