Milan Legend Kaka Returns to the San Siro to Take Backroom Role at the Club After Retirement

Former Milan and Brazil superstar Kaka has returned to Italy and is set to accept a role as part of the backroom staff at the club where he made his name.

Kaka spent seven years in Milan during his career, and it was at the San Siro where the Brazilian became one of the world's greatest footballers. 70 goals in 193 appearances during his first stint at Milan helped the club win one Serie A title and one Champions League.

Kaka also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2007, making him the last player not named Ronaldo or Messi to win the award.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival in Italy, as quoted by AFP, Kaka said "I often talk with Leonardo (Milan's Sporting Director), we are friends, but the role that I will have at Milan we have not yet discussed."





It's understood that Kaka will join up with Leonardo and Paulo Maldini to assess what his role at the club would encompass. The Brazilian is undecided as to what he wants to do in the footballing world, but his priorities lie elsewhere for the moment.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

"Now my priority is my children living in Brazil, which is the reason why I did not arrive at Milan before, but Leonardo and Maldini bring me even closer to Milan."

With Kaka now joining Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Maldini and Leonardo as part of Milan's staff, the feel-good factor seems to be returning to the San Siro.