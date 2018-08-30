'Start Him': Arsenal Fans Call For Summer Signing Bernd Leno to Be Handed Starting Role

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Arsenal fans have shared their frustrations over the lack of minutes given to summer signing Bernd Leno.

After joining the Gunners this summer from Bayer Leverkusen, the German stopper was expected to become new manager Unai Emery's first choice between the sticks come the beginning of the season. However, the vastly more experienced Petr Cech has been given the starting spot, despite doubts from fans and pundits over his form. 

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Arsenal are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, only registering their first win after coming from 1-0 down to beat West Ham at home. After arriving for an initial €22m fee, Leno is having to wait patiently for his Premier League bow at the Emirates Stadium.

He seems calm and composed at the situation however, telling Sport Bild (via Metro): "I am convinced that my change was the right decision, I'm not crazy.


"It may take a few weeks or months, but my time here will come." 

Leno was one of many new additions to Emery's squad during the summer window, with the Spaniard aiming to reshape the image of an Arsenal squad that had stagnated under Arsene Wenger. In signing Leno, he's picked up a player who made 38 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen last season. 

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

After Leno's comments, Arsenal fans quickly shared their opinion over their preference between Cech and Leno; here are some of the best: 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)