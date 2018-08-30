Tottenham Talent Marcus Edwards Joins Eredivisie Club Excelsior Rotterdam on Loan

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Marcus Edwards has temporarily left north London to join Dutch club Excelsior Rotterdam on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season.

Teenage midfielder Edwards has been with Spurs since the age of just eight but is yet to play a first team game for the club. He has represented England close to 50 times across five different junior age groups to date.

After a loan at Norwich in the latter half of last season was short after only a single appearances, it is hoped that moving to the Eredivisie will give the 19-year-old invaluable experience of both first team football and a new football culture.

When I heard about the interest I did not have to think about it for a long time," an excited Edward told Excelsior's official website.

"I have been following the Dutch league for some time and I think that football fits me here. I honestly did not know much about Excelsior, but I looked up a few things and what I read really appealed to me," he explained.

"I still have to meet everyone, but I already feel welcome. There is a pleasant atmosphere at this club. ''

Edwards is one of a growing number of young English talents who have ventured to European clubs on loan. Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo has joined Stade Reims in France for this season, while West Ham's Reece Oxford and Everton's Ademola Lookman have both been to Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig respectively.

Jadon Sancho made the permanent switch to Borussia Dortmund last year.

