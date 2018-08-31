Alisson Warns Liverpool Fans With Heart Problems Over His 'Calculated' Risks

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson insists that he is not trying to humiliate his opponents with "calculated" moments of skill, like the one he showed against Brighton last weekend.

The Brazilian goalkeeper beat Anthony Knockaert to a loose ball and chipped it over the Frenchman's head before laying a calm pass to Virgil van Dijk, much to Anfield's enjoyment.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his dislike for this sort of "unnecessary" showboating from his goalkeeper but Alisson, who joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer, claims that it is all part of his game.

"It is already calculated. I take risks. Fans with heart problems have to be careful!" Alisson joked in an interview with ESPN. "But on the pitch, as I said before, I do not try to make of fun of a rival. It's not to show that I can do this or that, but to help the team. It is to achieve targets.

"I make a dribble or a simple pass, knowing that if I lose the ball near the area the opponent can score. I am aware of what I do on the pitch, but I always do it to help the team. That's why occasionally I also boot the ball into the stands."

Alisson also claimed that Liverpool's style of play, which he compared to that of his native Brazil, gave him the confidence to use his feet.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I have fitted perfectly in the team and in the team's style of play," the 25-year-old said. "[Liverpool] like [the goalkeeper] to participate in the offensive phase and in shaping the game from the back.


"It gives me a lot of confidence to play with my feet and I have to be focused for 90 minutes. It has similar characteristics to the [Brazil national team]."

Alisson has not yet conceded a competitive goal for Liverpool and will hope to keep that up when the Reds travel to Leicester on Saturday.

