Aston Villa Sign Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham on Season-Long Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Chelsea have loaned English striker Tammy Abraham to Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 20-year-old was unlikely to get much game time under Maurizio Sarri this season as he was behind Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order, but he should be afforded reasonable minutes at Villa.

"Aston Villa is delighted to confirm Tammy Abraham has joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea," Villa announced via their official website on Friday afternoon.

Abraham scored 23 goals in 41 appearances for Bristol in the Championship during the 2016/17 season and has lots of experience playing in England's second tier. 

“I’m excited for this new chapter," he declared after signing his deal.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

“Aston Villa are a big club that belongs in the Premier League and I’m here to help them achieve that. At this stage of my career, I need games and this is a great place for me to come and showcase my talent. I can’t wait to get started."

