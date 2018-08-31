Chelsea vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Chelsea will host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the next round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

Chelsea currently boast a 100% record in the Premier League, following their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. They will be hoping to continue their progress towards Maurizio Sarri's desired tactics.

Bournemouth are also currently undefeated in the league, but came perilously close to losing to Everton last weekend. They showed impressive spirit and determination and managed to earn a point in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth (January 2018)





The game which Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe described this result as his side's best result in the Premier League.

Chelsea were completely shambolic in defence as Bournemouth ran riot for one of the biggest shocks of the season, given Chelsea had been undefeated in their previous eight matches, including five consecutive clean sheets.

The first half was disappointing for the Londoners, as Chelsea failed to register a shot on target.

Bournemouth completely dominated Chelsea during the second half, with goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and former Chelsea man Nathan Ake condemning Chelsea to a bitterly disappointing defeat.

Key Battle

Eden Hazard vs Simon Francis





Adam Smith, Bournemouth's preferred right back, will be suspended for the clash with Chelsea after being shown a straight red card against Everton. In his absence, 33-year-old Simon Francis will likely be the man tasked with marking Eden Hazard.

The Belgian enjoyed an excellent World Cup, and has returned to Chelsea in the same manner. He has a goal and two assists to his name, despite only starting in one of his three league appearances so far.

Hazard certainly likes to roam around in attack, looking to exploit space in any area of the field, but his primary position will be on the left side of Chelsea's attack. He will be relishing the chance of running at the 33-year-old Francis, and could continue his impressive form as a result.

Team News

There are no real changes to the squad for Chelsea, with Cesc Fabregas the only player who is not available for the match with Bournemouth.

For the Cherries, they will be without the suspended Adam Smith, meaning Simon Francis is likely to start his first game of the season. However, record signing Jefferson Lerma may make his long-awaited Premier League debut, having appeared for the club in their Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons.

Diego Rico is unlikely to oust Charlie Daniels at left back, but may make his first Premier League appearance from the bench. Lys Mousset, Junior Stanislas and Marc Pugh are all unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Lineups





Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Morata, Hazard.

Bournemouth: Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Surman, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King.

Prediction





Both sides have impressed in the Premier League thus far. Chelsea passed a defensive Newcastle to death last weekend, but will be hoping to find more space against an attacking Bournemouth team.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have impressed in attack and will be looking to exploit any issues in Chelsea's defence. David Luiz has faced some criticism for his part in Joselu's goal last weekend, and The Cherries will be hoping to take their chances.

However, it is difficult to look past Chelsea, who look increasingly confident as Maurizio Sarri continues to develop his side. Bournemouth were defensively shaky against Everton, which will certainly encourage the likes of Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Predicted Scoreline: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth