Denmark Keeper Kasper Schmeichel Pens New Long-Term Deal With Leicester City

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new five-year deal with Leicester City.

The stopper, who was linked with a move to FA Cup holders Chelsea this summer, was a key figure in the Foxes side that won the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri in 2016; and he has pledged his future to the King Power side for the next half-decade.

"Leicester City Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new contract, keeping him at King Power Stadium until June 2023," Leicester announced via their official website on Friday.

"The 31-year-old Dane has been a significant figure in Leicester City’s success since joining from Leeds in 2011, having represented the Football Club 298 times in all competitions and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers."

Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United in 2011 and has since blossomed into one of the best glovemen in Europe. And having put pen to paper on fresh terms, the player has vowed to continue striving for success at Leicester, a club he refers to as 'home'.

“I’m very happy to be here for many more years. I’ve spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we’ll have some more," the 31-year-old declared.

"I’ve felt at home at this club from day one, so I’d like to thank the fans for the support they’ve given me and also the owners who’ve played a huge part in my career. I want to bring more success to this club as I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”

