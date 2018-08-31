Everton's Lucas Digne Sets Sights on Carabao Cup Triumph After Impressive Debut Performance

August 31, 2018

Everton defender Lucas Digne hopes his side's current unbeaten start to the season can continue as the Blues get ready to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s side continued their solid early run with a victory over Championship side Rotherham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with full back Digne playing his first full competitive 90 minutes for the Blues.

The 25-year-old France international showed off his Barcelona pedigree, defending well whilst providing an attacking threat going forward. This threat was seen in the 61st minute, when a beautifully curled cross from Digne’s weak foot was headed in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, providing the second goal in the easy 3-1 victory.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“The win was important for the team, for the spirit,” he told Everton's official website“We are unbeaten now and we need to continue."


“I am happy with the assist but it is not so important. I prefer to win the game, that is the most important.

With Everton facing Southampton in the third round, the Blues now face a stronger challenge than previously, with Digne adding: “It is a competition everybody wants to win, us included.”

The 32,000 strong crowd that attended the second round of the Carabao Cup was the club's biggest reception at this stage in the competition since 1968, when 35,477 watched a 4-0 dismantling of neighbouring Tranmere Rovers.

“The fans were amazing,” Digne said, praising the high attendance. “It’s better, of course, because the team won we played well. It was a perfect night.”

