Hugo Lloris Among Players Ruled Out for Spurs' Clash With Watford as Midfielder Returns to Training

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of this weekend's Premier League clash with Watford as a result of a thigh injury, with midfielder Moussa Sissoko joining the club captain on the sidelines for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Lloris kept a clean sheet in his last outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford but will now be replaced by veteran understudy Michel Vorm on Sunday.

Sissoko had started the opening game of the season as Spurs beat Newcastle and was left on the bench in the subsequent victory over Fulham and was omitted from the squad completely for the United game at the start of this week.

In more positive news, Victor Wanyama is back in full training after suffering a knee injury during pre-season. A decision on Erik Lamela's fitness will be made ahead of Sunday.

Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, who remains at the Asian Games with South Korea as he looks to earn exemption from mandatory military service by winning the title.

Son has missed previous opportunities to be granted special exemption, with the 2012 Olympic team let off after winning a bronze medal and the country also winning the 2014 Asian Games. It means that this is his last chance to avoid putting his career at the highest level on pause.

After progressing from the group stage and beating Iran, Uzbekistan and Vietnam in the knockout rounds, South Korea will contest the final against neighbours and continental heavyweights Japan in the Indonesian city of Cibinong on Saturday.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

All Spurs fans will be right behind Son and the Korean team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)