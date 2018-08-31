Hugo Lloris Among Players Ruled Out for Spurs' Clash With Watford as Midfielder Returns to Training

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of this weekend's Premier League clash with Watford as a result of a thigh injury, with midfielder Moussa Sissoko joining the club captain on the sidelines for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Lloris kept a clean sheet in his last outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford but will now be replaced by veteran understudy Michel Vorm on Sunday.

Sissoko had started the opening game of the season as Spurs beat Newcastle and was left on the bench in the subsequent victory over Fulham and was omitted from the squad completely for the United game at the start of this week.

In more positive news, Victor Wanyama is back in full training after suffering a knee injury during pre-season. A decision on Erik Lamela's fitness will be made ahead of Sunday.

Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, who remains at the Asian Games with South Korea as he looks to earn exemption from mandatory military service by winning the title.

Son has missed previous opportunities to be granted special exemption, with the 2012 Olympic team let off after winning a bronze medal and the country also winning the 2014 Asian Games. It means that this is his last chance to avoid putting his career at the highest level on pause.

After progressing from the group stage and beating Iran, Uzbekistan and Vietnam in the knockout rounds, South Korea will contest the final against neighbours and continental heavyweights Japan in the Indonesian city of Cibinong on Saturday.

All Spurs fans will be right behind Son and the Korean team.