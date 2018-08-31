Liverpool Drop Asking Price for Wantaway Winger as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Following a summer of heavy spending and big-name arrivals at Anfield, Liverpool remain open to departures with the European transfer deadline looming, and one player close to sealing a move away from Merseyside is winger Lazar Markovic.

The Serbian has fallen out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and has been widely assumed to be on his way out of the club this summer. Markovic is now believed to be on the verge of completing a deadline-beating move to Greek side PAOK, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Lazar Markovic likely to be the only player leaving #LFC today. Serbian winger has a choice between PAOK and Anderlecht. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 31, 2018

It is said that Liverpool have ‘drastically’ lowered their financial demands in facilitating Markovic’s departure, as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek to force through the player’s exit imminently.

Markovic, who spent last season on loan with Belgian side Anderlecht, has largely struggled for form and consistent opportunities since moving to Anfield from Benfica in 2014.

Lazar Markovic's career at @LFC will end in next 48 hours - he has the choice of moves to either Anderlecht or Standard Liege. Divock Origi, Pedro Chirivella and Sheyi Ojo all available to go before window closes too 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 29, 2018

The 24-year-old has made just 19 Premier League appearances for the Reds since then, scoring twice, and has been sent out on a succession of loan spells to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP and Hull City prior to his stint at Anderlecht last term.

With only one year remaining on Markovic’s Liverpool contract, the Reds are keen to finally cash in on the Serbian wide man, and the player’s wage demands are apparently the only factor which stands between the player sealing his switch to PAOK before the deadline.

It is said that Olympiacos and Standard Liege had also held an interest in signing Markovic, but that PAOK appeared to be the ‘best solution’ for Markovic’s next destination, and the deal should be sealed imminently.