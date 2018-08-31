Martin Keown Delivers His Verdict on Arsenal's Best Attacking Formation as Emery Era Takes Shape

Arsenal picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend, with their success largely owing to the impact of Alexandre Lacazette, and Martin Keown has claimed that it is only a matter of time before the Frenchman is paired with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unai Emery has so far been reluctant to start both of his star strikers together in a match this season, with Aubameyang picked to lead the line and Lacazette brought on from the bench in each of Arsenal’s three league matches so far, but former Gunners defender Keown has insisted that the partnership could be key to their side’s success.

“These two seem desperate to play with one another,” Keown told the Daily Mail. “When Lacazette plays, Aubameyang comes to life. There is undoubtedly a connection between them.

“When Lacazette came on against West Ham, it gave Arsenal a focal point. Everything stuck and without him, Arsenal lacked a target man.

“It may be that Unai Emery has one team for Arsenal’s home games and another for when they play away.”

Arsenal generally struggled to break West Ham down with only Aubameyang on the pitch last weekend. Emery has generally opted to deploy an extra man in midfield from the start in matches to afford the Gunners greater control over the game.

It was Lacazette, though, who provided the spark for victory upon his arrival in the game, probing the Hammers’ defence and coming up with the strike which Issa Diop diverted into his own net to give Arsenal the lead.

The Frenchman’s partnership with Aubameyang gives the Gunners extra star quality in attack and is an exciting prospect. Arsenal fans will be hoping that Keown’s encouragement of the partnership comes into effect on the pitch in the coming weeks.