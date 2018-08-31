Real Madrid Terminate Contract of Huam Meme Fabio Coentrao to Allow Rio Ave Move

Fabio Coentrao has joined Portuguese side Rio Ave after agreeing to have his contract terminated at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with the former at age 16, returns after moves to Benfica and Real, having spent the last seven years as a Madrid player.

"Real Madrid CF and Fabio Coentrão have agreed to terminate the player's contract," Los Blancos reported via their official website on Friday.

"Real Madrid wants to express their gratitude for these years in which he has been linked to the club and wishes him the best in his new stage."

The Portuguese left-back won two league titles in Spain with Real, as well as two Champions League winner's medals and the Copa del Rey on one occasion. He played in the Primeira Liga with Sporting CP on a temporary deal last season and also spent time on loan with French side AS Monaco during the 2015/16 campaign.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Coentrao has been capped by Portugal on 52 occasions, scoring five times in the process.