Real Madrid Terminate Contract of Huam Meme Fabio Coentrao to Allow Rio Ave Move

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Fabio Coentrao has joined Portuguese side Rio Ave after agreeing to have his contract terminated at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with the former at age 16, returns after moves to Benfica and Real, having spent the last seven years as a Madrid player.

"Real Madrid CF and Fabio Coentrão have agreed to terminate the player's contract," Los Blancos reported via their official website on Friday.

"Real Madrid wants to express their gratitude for these years in which he has been linked to the club and wishes him the best in his new stage."

The Portuguese left-back won two league titles in Spain with Real, as well as two Champions League winner's medals and the Copa del Rey on one occasion. He played in the Primeira Liga with Sporting CP on a temporary deal last season and also spent time on loan with French side AS Monaco during the 2015/16 campaign.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Coentrao has been capped by Portugal on 52 occasions, scoring five times in the process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)